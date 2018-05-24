Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Shoprite launches mobile money platform, here's how it works

  • Published:

The new service will enable customers to deposit, withdraw or send money as well as buy groceries at any Shoprite stores

Shoprite launches mobile money platform, here's how it works play Shoprite launches mobile money platform, here's how it works (Shoprite holdings)
  • Shoprite says the money platform will be rolled out to Nigeria and other African countries in next one year.

  • Shoprite Money is available to users aged 18 years and older.

Shoprite Group has announced the launch of a new mobile transactional banking service, Shoprite Money, which is currently available in South Africa.

The group said it has partnered with global fintech company Celbux, Google and Standard Bank to launch the new service which is available for those without existing bank accounts.

The Shoprite money platform is not currently in Nigeria but Shoprite says it is ready to roll it out to multiple African countries in the next one year.

The Shoprite Money is set to roll out in multiple countries in Africa over the next 12 to 18 months, which will hold additional benefits for customers including seamless and cost-effective cross-border remittance,” Shoprite said in a statement.

Joseph Bronn, Chief Business Officer at the Shoprite Group said: “Basic transactional banking services in South Africa are expensive and in many cases still not accessible to a large number of South Africans. We believe Shoprite Money will have a marked impact on economic activity in South Africa.

Who can use it

Shoprite Money is available to users aged 18 years and older with a valid South African Identity Document, irrespective of their mobile network, device or connectivity.

How to use Shoprite Money

  • Customers can also send money, buy electricity or airtime from the comfort of their own homes, provided they have funds in their Shoprite Money account.
  • All transactions will be free with the exception of a R9.95 (about N280) fee that only applies to cash withdrawals.
  • Users can register for an account free-of-charge by dialling *134*3534# or by visiting the Money Market counter in any Shoprite store.

