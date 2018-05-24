Shoprite launches mobile money platform, here's how it works

news

Shoprite says the money platform will be rolled out to Nigeria and other African countries in next one year.

The new service will enable customers to deposit, withdraw or send money as well as buy groceries at any of the till points in all Shoprite stores.

Shoprite Group has announced the launch of a new mobile transactional banking service, Shoprite Money, which is currently available in South Africa.

The group said it has partnered with global fintech company Celbux, Google and Standard Bank to launch the new service which is available for those without existing bank accounts.

The Shoprite money platform is not currently in Nigeria but Shoprite says it is ready to roll it out to multiple African countries in the next one year.

“The Shoprite Money is set to roll out in multiple countries in Africa over the next 12 to 18 months, which will hold additional benefits for customers including seamless and cost-effective cross-border remittance,” Shoprite said in a statement.

Joseph Bronn, Chief Business Officer at the Shoprite Group said: “Basic transactional banking services in South Africa are expensive and in many cases still not accessible to a large number of South Africans. We believe Shoprite Money will have a marked impact on economic activity in South Africa.”

Who can use it

Shoprite Money is available to users aged 18 years and older with a valid South African Identity Document, irrespective of their mobile network, device or connectivity.

How to use Shoprite Money