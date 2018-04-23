Sears CEO Eddie Lampert proposes massive deal to buy the struggling retailer's Kenmore brand, real estate, and other assets (SHLD)

ESL Investments, the hedge fund led by Sears CEO Eddie Lampert, values Sears' home improvement and parts direct businesses at $500 million collectively.
Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has proposed a massive deal between the retailer and his hedge fund, ESL Investments, to raise cash for the struggling department-store chain.
In a letter dated April 20, Lampert proposed that ESL Investments purchase Sears' Kenmore brand, its home-improvement business, its Parts Direct division, and some of the company's real estate. Sears' shares spiked more than 8% in early-morning trading Monday.
"We understand that Sears has marketed certain of these assets for nearly two years but, with the exception of the Craftsman divestiture, has been unable to reach agreement with potential purchasers on acceptable terms," Lampert wrote in the letter, which Sears posted on its website on Monday.
He said ESL valued Sears' home improvement and Parts Direct businesses at $500 million collectively.
He also said ESL would "be open to making an offer for Sears' real estate," including the assumption of $1.2 billion in debt obligations tied to the properties.
The deal would raise much-needed cash for the struggling department-store chain, which has been selling off brands and real estate to stay afloat amid years of falling sales.
The company's sales have dropped from $53 billion in 2006 to $16.7 billion in 2017.
In a statement to Business Insider, an ESL spokesman said the firm hoped the proposal would "enable Sears to improve its debt profile and liquidity position, creating the runway to help continue its transformation, and allow these businesses to unlock their considerable potential by further expanding their presence in the marketplace."
Here's the full letter:
Ladies and Gentlemen,
Funds affiliated with ESL Investments are the largest stockholders of, and substantial lenders to, Sears Holding Corporation ("Sears"). We continue to see value in Sears and its underlying assets and believe strongly that with an appropriate runway Sears will be able to complete its transformation to respond to the challenging retail environment. We also are of the view that the portfolio of Sears' assets has substantial value that is not being reflected in the capital markets or being maximized under the current organizational structure. These assets include the Kenmore brand and related assets ("Kenmore"), the Home Improvement business of the Sears Home Services division ("SHIP"), and the Parts Direct business of the Sears Home Services division ("Parts Direct").
We understand that Sears has marketed certain of these assets for nearly two years but, with the exception of the Craftsman divestiture, has been unable to reach agreement with potential purchasers on acceptable terms. We are writing to confirm the view that we have recently expressed to you that Sears should aggressively pursue a divestiture of all or a portion of Kenmore, SHIP and Parts Direct and to express ESL's interest in participating in such divestitures. In our view, pursuing these divestitures now will demonstrate the value of Sears' portfolio of assets, will provide an important source of liquidity to Sears and could avoid any deterioration in the value of such assets. In particular:
Additionally, if requested by the Sears Board of Directors, ESL also would be open to making an offer for Sears' real estate (including the assumption of the $1.2 billion of debt obligations secured by such real estate), with the expectation of entering into an ongoing master lease for some or all of the stores to allow for their continued operation.
ESL would like to emphasize that its principal interest is seeing that the Kenmore, SHIP and Parts Direct businesses are divested in the near term at a full and fair value, regardless of whether ESL or a third party is the ultimate buyer, so that Sears is able to improve its debt profile and liquidity position. As a result, to ensure a fair process, ESL hereby confirms that:
We believe that adherence to the foregoing procedures will ensure that any transaction with ESL will be on fair and reasonable terms.
Key terms of our proposal to acquire SHIP and Parts Direct are set out below:
This letter reflects ESL's non-binding indication of interest. Nothing in this letter should be considered to constitute or create a binding obligation or commitment of ESL to proceed with, or consummate, any transaction. Any transaction among the parties will be subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the execution and delivery of a mutually acceptable definitive agreement.
This proposal, including the exchange offer and tender offer and any alternative transactions with third parties, are part of a comprehensive solution to create a viable and healthy Sears, and will allow Sears to reduce its debt, extend its maturity profile and alleviate its liquidity challenges.
We are very enthusiastic about our ownership interest in Sears and its future, and will remain so whether or not a transaction is consummated. We are available to discuss the foregoing at your convenience.
Very truly yours,
ESL INVESTMENTS, INC.
/s/ Edward S. Lampert
Edward S. Lampert
Chairman and CEO