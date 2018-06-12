Pulse.ng logo
Ryan Seacrest has figured out the perfect reply to any email, and it's only 2 words

After years of juggling multiple projects and careers, Ryan Seacrest figured out the best way to reply to any email: "Got it." "You can tell someone 'got it!' and usually life is okay," he said.

  • Ryan Seacrest is the cohost of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and the radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," and is also a television producer and head of his own clothing and skin care lines.
  • In a New York Times interview, he talked about his daily schedule and self-care routine.
  • One thing he mentioned was his "favorite reply to any email": "Got it."

Ryan Seacrest is a busy guy.

Between cohosting "Live With Kelly and Ryan" and his radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" every day, producing TV shows including "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and its various offshoots, and running his own skin-care and clothing lines, Seacrest packs a lot in a day.

In an interview with Bee Shapiro for The New York Times, Seacrest broke down how he fits everything into 24 hours, from his 6 a.m. wake-up to his afternoon phone interviews. Discussing how he prioritizes his tasks, Seacrest told Shapiro he's figured out the perfect way to answer any email:

"Got it."

Here's Seacrest:

"If you want to be the most successful you, people like to hear yes. They like to hear three words, one is 'yes,' and the other is 'got it.' You can tell someone 'got it!' and usually life is okay. That's my favorite reply to any email, 'Got it.'"

It's simple: positive and direct without making promises.

If you're looking for more email advice, check the best ways to start an email, as well as the email faux pas to drop immediately.

Read the full interview at The New York Times »

