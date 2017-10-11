QS 2017 Rankings :  Only two African cities made the list for the best places to be a student

QS has released it's 2017 research on the top 100 cities best for students.

According to the university rankings organization QS, the number of good universities the city plays hosts to (it's overall ranking in the QS world university rankings), the size and diversity of the student mix, the desirability of the city, employer activity in the area and the affordability of a good standard of living are the basis for the research.

Out of the list of 100 best cities, Johannesburg and Cairo were the only two African cities considered.

Although the South African city Johannesburg ranks first in Africa, it is 84th on the global front with Egypt's capital Cairo being 2nd and the 88th in the world.

Montreal in Europe was named as the 2017 best city for students.

The Multicultural, multilingual, and in 2016 named Intelligent Community of the Year, Montréal can now also lay claim to being the world’s best city for international students. Climbing six places to top this year’s QS Best Student Cities, Canada’s “cultural capital” performs well across all six categories assessed – including the new Student View component.

Check out the 2017 top 10 best cities for students.