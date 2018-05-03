Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

PF Chang's just opened its first restaurant in China, but it's considered an 'American bistro' there — take a look inside

PF Chang's just opened its first location in Shanghai, but there's a twist: the Shanghai location is considered an American bistro. It serves a similar menu to the US locations and is expected to be hugely popular. Take a look inside.

  • PF Chang's opened in Shanghai in late April.
  • The restaurant that we know as a Chinese restaurant is actually an American bistro in Shanghai.
  • Despite the difference in how the restaurants are being marketed, the menus and interiors are nearly identical.

PF Chang's just opened in China — as an American bistro.

Formerly known as P.F. Chang's China Bistro, the restaurant chain now has more than 300 restaurants around the world. The first location in China just opened in Shanghai and features a very similar menu to the US restaurants.

The logo of the Shanghai location translates to "An American Bistro," even though it serves what Americans have traditionally thought of as Chinese food. In China, the menu is considered to be more American-inspired than Chinese-inspired, allowing PF Chang's to market itself as American cuisine.

PF Chang's CEO Michael Osanloo recently told Business Insider's Kate Taylor that the top three items on the menu in Shanghai are the same as three of the top four dishes in the US: Chang's chicken, lettuce wraps, and dynamite shrimp.

"I sincerely think we can be bigger in China than we are in the US," Osanloo said.

See inside PF Chang's American Bistro in Shanghai:

The logo of PF Chang's in Shanghai says "An American Bistro," as opposed to the logo that reads "Asian Flavors" in the US.

The restaurant is located in the No1 Mall in Shanghai.



The exterior of the restaurant has detailed ironwork and is open so that anyone passing by can see into the colorful restaurant.

The restaurant draws in customers with bright, elegant lighting and decor.

The menu is largely similar to the US version of the restaurant, serving American Chinese food.

Dishes include the Original Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, the Original Dynamite Shrimp, Honey Chicken and Pancake, Grilled Asian Steak, Chengdu Spiced Lamb, and Salt and Pepper Fish and Chips.



Since opening, the top three items on the menu in Shanghai have been three of the top four dishes in the US: Chang's chicken, lettuce wraps, and dynamite shrimp.

The interior will look similar to the US locations of the chain ...

... with a warm and vibrant interior. There are several dining rooms in the restaurant.

The walls and ceilings feature gorgeous custom murals and colorful seating.

