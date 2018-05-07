People are going viral by making McDonald's menu items like the Big Mac, McRib, and McNuggets at home — and the dishes look even better than the originals (MCD)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Facebook group dedicated to recreating McDonald's menu items at home is going viral.

Home cooks have made their own versions of dishes like the Big Mac, McRib, and McNuggets.

People around the world are sharing recipes and photos of their attempts at making some of McDonald's most iconic items in their own kitchens.

People around the world are challenging themselves to recreate homemade versions of some of McDonald's most iconic menu items.

The Facebook group Homemade McDonald's has exploded in recent months. In the group, which has more than 7,000 members, home cooks share their attempts at making McDonald's menu items in their own kitchens.

"I used to make 'McDonald's' food for friends at barbecues," Joel Cornell, who started the group earlier this year, told the Mirror.

Cornell continued: "It was just a bit of fun, but people said, 'Hey, this is really good', so I shared some photos of my food online and people were interested. I started the group and it went from there."

Here are some of the best photos from Homemade McDonald's, from the Big Mac to the McRib:

One of the biggest goals of Homemade McDonald's is to re-create the menu items to be as close to the original as possible.

All creations must be current or former McDonald's menu items.

Some of the most popular creations are Big Macs and other burgers.

Re-creating the Big Mac means a certain attention to detail — squishing the patty and even microwaving the burger after completion to get "that sweaty Maccas feel."

However, burgers are just the first step.

One ambitious home cook actually tried to recreate the McRib.

Another tried to re-create the famous McDonald's Apple Pie from scratch.

"There’s nothing like the feeling of almost nailing a nugg," one maker of a knock-off McNugget wrote on Instagram. "I’m on top of the world today."

Drinks and desserts are included among the Homemade McDonald's challenge items.

Vegan substitutions are allowed, though the Facebook group notes "a level of aesthetic replication must be upheld!"

According to Cornell, fries are the hardest McDonald's menu item to recreate.

"I still eat genuine McDonald's," Cornell told the Mirror. "I had one the other day. But I guess making it at home is something different. And a bit healthier."