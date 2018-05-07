People are going viral by making McDonald's menu items like the Big Mac, McRib, and McNuggets at home — and the dishes look even better than the originals (MCD)

A Facebook group dedicated to recreating McDonald's menu items at home is going viral as regular people make their own versions of dishes like the Big Mac, McRib, and McNuggets.
People around the world are challenging themselves to recreate homemade versions of some of McDonald's most iconic menu items.
The Facebook group Homemade McDonald's has exploded in recent months. In the group, which has more than 7,000 members, home cooks share their attempts at making McDonald's menu items in their own kitchens.
"I used to make 'McDonald's' food for friends at barbecues," Joel Cornell, who started the group earlier this year, told the Mirror.
Cornell continued: "It was just a bit of fun, but people said, 'Hey, this is really good', so I shared some photos of my food online and people were interested. I started the group and it went from there."
Here are some of the best photos from Homemade McDonald's, from the Big Mac to the McRib:
Ok my dudes this is the best and most prolific post yet. Im humbled the bar has been exceeded and hungry as fuck to challenge it. Post by Daniel Yakimov: !!! NO MUCK ALERT !!! Threw together a family box situation. Comprising of: 1 x Big Mac 1 x Mc Feast 1 x Cheeseo 1 x Mc Chook 1 x Large Chippies 10 x Nugs 1 x Oreo Mc Flurry Post Mix Fanta -Big Mac played by the rules. Sauce comprised of Onion powder, sweet paprika, garlic powder, pickle relish, mayo and mustard. Delish. Single cheese and text book stack. Buttered top bun - bit to dip in sesame seeds. 8/10 Meat could've been thinner. Flavour was on point. -Mc Feast is a no brainer. Stacked as per serving suggestion etc. Patty was thicker and had the triple threat of sauces. Surprise weapon 10/10 -Cheeseo was also standard play. I used kraft singles cos the shop was sold out of fancy American stuff. Master foods ketchup and mild American musty. Chopped onion and some gherkin. 9/10 -Mc chook was alright. Nailed the sauce with just onion powder and mayo. Chook patty made from scratch. Great effort although can't compete with the clown. 7/10 -Nugs were good! Again, can't compete with Ronald. All made from scratch though. 7/10 -Chippies were McCains. Shallow fried in same chook oil. Same as the shop. 9/10 -Post mix Fanta is hung over essential. 70/30 split with sparkling water and Fanta. Straight 10 -Oreo McFlurry for dessert. Mixed ice cream and biscuit. Easy af. 10/10 I used polish dill pickles that I sliced. Hot tip.
Great Mac from Daniel Whyte. Prob the strongest and visually pleasing your humble admin has seen mumma-mia!!!!!! And he said: 8/10 was just like a Big Mac should be, but was a little too big Big Mac Recipe Ingredients: Tip Top Hamburger Rolls 6pk (cut into thirds) 600g of lean beef mince (makes 12 patties, 50g each) head of iceberg lettuce, finely shredded Finely diced small brown onion 200g Usa Red Cheddar (From Gervasi Deli) ZUNI PICKLE (From Meatsmith) Salt Pepper Big Mac Sauce Ingredients: 1cup (300g) Best foods Mayo 1 Tablespoon Masterfoods Relish Gherkin 1 1/2 teaspoons Masterfoods Garlic Powder 1 1/2 teaspoons Masterfoods Onion Powder 2 tsp Cornwells White Vinegar Pinch of white pepper "Saxa" 2tsp French's Classic Yellow Mustard (from Piedimontes Supermarket North Fitzroy) 1/2 tsp Sweet Smoked Paprika (from Spicelicious) Tools: Baking paper (to squish burgers) Small Pot (to squish burgers) Sandwich press (to toast buns) Wire Cheese Slicer Non Stick pan Slotted Spatula Sharp Knife Tips: Having a real sharp knife helps cut the buns, failing that a serated bread knife. Cut the cheese with a wire cheesecutter a knife won't work Prep everything beforehand, it helps to assemble fast, as they go cold fast. lightly toast buns on a sandwich press. Use a heaped teaspoon of Big Mac sauce the burgers shrink around 10-20% depending on the fat content, the more fat content the more they will shrink, plan accordingly. Salt and pepper the patty prior to cooking. Flip patties when edges start to turn from red to brown I've added locations to rarer ingredients if you're in Melbourne, most others you can get from the supermarket. Assemble: Bun First Sauce (1 tsp) Onion (1/2 tsp) Lettuce (enough to cover sauce) Patty Cheese Bun Sauce Onion (1/2 to tsp) Lettuce (enough to cover sauce) Pickle (optional ;)) Patty Sesame seed bun top Made a Big Mac, used the sauce from this recipe https://www.delicious.com.au/recipes/finally-recipe-worlds-top-selling-burger-big-mac and pressed out 2x50grams of mince, and put them between 2 sheets of baking paper (squished till they were about 20% wider than the burger with a pot), seasoned with salt and pepper.
Great post in the group from @emilynaismith n @pattymitchell their review: Cheeseburger - Breadtop bun w sesame seeds, sesame seeds removed - Burger pattie made with beef mince - Dairylea burger slices cheese - Heinz honey mustard New York style - Coles ketchup - Sweet spiced gherkins, sliced - Onion, diced Notes: Breadtop buns look too small and tall but once squished are quite similar to Maccas cheeseburger bun size. After assembly I put it in the microwave for 15 seconds so it had that sweaty Maccas feel, like it gets when wrapped in paper. Served it too hot. It burnt my fingers. Needs to be taken for a 2 min drive before consumption next time. Looks: 8/10 Taste: 9/10
These were some of the first things i ever made in the kitchen way back when, mumsy always came through with the goods and had muffins in the cupboard, along with bulk bacon and eggs which were staple... 11/10 because nostalgia and, well, who doesnt rate a bacon n egg mcmuffin 11/10 ... Tip top muffins, lightly toasted, eggs in a cup microwaved to form shape then a quick sear in the pan, bacon in the pan, dairylea slices ... i usually do sausage, bacon & egg with a hashbrown but needed minimal feedings this morning ... *photo before adding two to eight sachets worth of heinz ketchup, to each. *endless thanks to whoever added me to this group haha
Big hitter right here. McRib!!!!!!! Cult classic. Cooked by josgua: McRib. Performed out of bounds with some 8hr apple wood smoked ribs, BUT ... i did end up grinding the meat into some pork shoulder then shaped the patties instead of just reppiin straight ribs .... Its maccas spec but with some added pizzas, used heinz smokey bbq, polski orgorki (spellcheck), and onions from a supermarket somewhere. Not much to it, pulse meat, shape patties, grill, glaze, oven, toast bun (used banh mi rolls, cos) add some extra bbq sauce, throw at ya mates ..... Heres some real low qual pics from a broken galaxy s7 which i should upgrade, tomorrow. 12.568/10 cos i made them and they were LEGIT good.
Shithot post from Bernadette in the group. I gotta say I love it when a request in the group is met hey: Long time lurker, first time poster. At Deep Mackie#emo#4oCZ##s request, the humble apple pie. All made from scratch, no store bought puff pastry up in this kitchen (yuck). My version is pictured in the packaging with the actual Maccies version next to it for comparison. Filling: 8/10, lost points on being too sweet. Next time I#emo#4oCZ##ll add a bit more acidity. Pastry: 7/10, good consistency but a little too flaky compared to the OG. Might be better fried in a lighter oil than canola? Looks: 9/10, perfect size, needed to be a little blonder imo Taste: 7/10, not exact but fuckin yum #emo#wq8=##\_(#emo#44OE##)_/#emo#wq8=##
Another bar has been set. An unbelievable nugget cook from Bernadette, whom also brought you the apple pie#emo#77iP## this my dudes is what home maccas is all about. This is how one reverse engineers #cooksomethingben #cooksomethingmitch : Last night I challenged myself to create what some in this group had attempted but never seemed to nail - the iconic 6 pack o#emo#4oCZ## nuggs and sweet and sour dipping sauce. Nuggs were made with chicken breast, triple coated in a zip lock bag of flour, salt, vegeta, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper with an intermittent egg wash. I also popped them in the freezer between the second and third coats to ensure crispiness a la OG. Fuck, these bad boys were so fucking good. Like I honestly don#emo#4oCZ##t think I#emo#4oCZ##ve ever made chicken this yum before. Ratings are: Taste: 9/10 - delish but took 1 point off for having too much flavour compared to the OG lol Looks: 9/10 - size was perf, as was coating thickness, too much variation in the freckles of pepper on the coating meant that it wasn#emo#4oCZ##t 100% deception Then, on to the sweet and sour sauce. I really didn#emo#4oCZ##t think this was gonna be possible to replicate at home but I came pretty damn close. Made with apricot jam, garlic powder, onion powder, soy sauce, mustard, white wine vinegar, glucose syrup and cornstarch - blitzed and then reduced over a gentle simmer. You can see my sauce in both the original packaging in the second photo and on the upper nugg in the fourth. Ratings: Taste: 9/10 - so so so close to the original, dare I say it, perhaps even better. Made us both really dry in the mouth after though so lost points for thirst inducing qualities Looks: 8/10 - viscosity was not exact (a little too thick), and there were lil flecks of apricot that my poor hand held blitzer couldn#emo#4oCZ##t smoosh up. Colour was perfect though. All in all, lots of success was had in the kitchen last night. There#emo#4oCZ##s nothing like the feeling of almost nailing a nugg - I#emo#4oCZ##m on top of the world today. I#emo#4oCZ##m showing all my kids at school (I#emo#4oCZ##m a high school teacher) and it#emo#4oCZ##s giving me a new found cred
POST BY JONO: Vegan 6 Pack of Nugs Simply Better Foods - Organic Firm Tofu Tempura Batter - Flour, baking soda, cornstarch, salt, white pepper, onion powder, water Heinz BBQ Sauce Vegan Taste - 4/10 (could use some chicken stock and garlic) Non-Vegan Taste - 2 Looks - 6/10 Good experiment, can definitely be improved
Medium double cheebu meal. Post by Cam Lee: Ok a not very ambitious or even successful first attempt but some lessons learnt. Taste 5/10, the bun didn#emo#4oCZ##t have the cloud effect and I took a lot of points off because I forgot to buy pickles. Also the patties shrunk up and got to thick wish really does effect the mouth feel. Thought the onions, the cheap mince and the cheese were tops and have put there hand up for selection when the season proper kicks off. Sugar free sprite aka soda water played its part just fine. Looks: I don#emo#4oCZ##t feel I can judge my own work but I#emo#4oCZ##ll give myself a 6.5/10. Bun looks pretty sharp, I cut a section out of the middle to get the height right. Cheese colour is great, thanks dairy lea. Next time I#emo#4oCZ##ll be more aware of patty shrink. Chips look like spaghetti, but the upcycled packaging sells a great illusion. Cole#emo#4oCZ##s brioche bun Master foods tommy k 3 star grade mince (coles) Dairy lea burger slices Pre washed potato Invisible, taste-free pickle Vid to come shortly. Happpy maccin
Post by @changz_yo EL MACO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! El Maco w/ shaker fries ... good feed shit pics. Burger; toasted tip top buns, coles regular beef seasoned with salt, pepper & MSG, dairylea burger slices, sour cream, salsa, lettuce & tomato Fries; McCains shoeys (used the air fryer which doesnt quite do the fries justice need that deep fry) Seasoning; 5 parts taco seasoning, 2 parts onion pow, 2 parts garlic pow, 1 part smoked paprika, 1 part salt, 1 part MSG, 1 part cayenne & 1 part sumac (sumac for some zing, would probs use vinegar pow if i had some around) seasoning was the goods but didnt quite give me nostalgic feels unfortunately, give it a shot tho and let me know what ya think Added some onion pow and water to sour cream, added hot sauce to the salsa cos obviously not spicy as is ...