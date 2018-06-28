Nigerian entrepreneur sold suya in Russia, he shares it here

news

In his three weeks stay, Talabi took the advantage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to showcase suya to the world from inside the Afro World Cup Village in Moscow.

Talabi, who was in Russia for three weeks, took the advantage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to showcase suya to the world from inside the Afro World Cup Village in Moscow.

How did you come about the idea?

“I think our achievement by breaking world record of grilling a 50ft long suya steak in Lagos in 2017 to mark the Independence Day was what spurred us into going to Russia. And, our experience in Russia has refueled the spirit in us to conquer the world while showcasing our Nigerian delicacy known as suya,” Talabi said.

In 2017, he hosted the Lagos City Suya Carnival to break the Guinness World Record of preparing and grilling a 50ft long suya steak.

Talabi’s experience selling suya in Russia

Explaining the reception and experience, Talabi said: “It was an eye-opener and an interesting journey, we dared to go to Russia to support the Super Eagles while showcasing our delicacy to the world.”

“In Moscow, where we actually set up our stand, I can tell you the reception was overwhelming, we had individuals from different countries, locals, and tourists buying and tasting suya,” Talabi told Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.

Back home in Nigeria, Talabi runs a small-medium enterprise that sells suya in Lekki and Ilupeju areas of Lagos.

“I know we do good suya and back home in Nigeria, our customers can testify to that but I can tell you the experience in Moscow was more mind-blowing. I was proud seeing non-Nigerians eating suya and enjoying every bite and that for me was the height of the success story,” Talabi said.

Any plans to tour other states in Russia?

Talabi explained that he would have loved to see the reception in other states of Russia aside Moscow but his traveling plans were limited to Moscow as a result of his partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation and the Supporters Club of Nigeria.

Now that Nigeria’s Super Eagles are out of the 2018 World Cup, Talabi and his suya crew will be making their way back home to plan for other challenges ahead.