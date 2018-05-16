Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Nigeria to host 100 exploration companies at 2018 mining week

  • Published:

2018 mining week will feature a mentorship programme, where genuine young miners would be paired with established miners for grooming.

Nigeria is expecting about 100 mine exploration companies, 40 exhibitors and sponsors from 22 countries at the 2018 Mining Week.

The third edition of the mining week is expected to take place between October 15 and October 17, 2018, with the theme: “Nigeria Mining Week; Enabling and Promoting Global Mining Practises Through Good Governance and Resources Mobilisation,” in Abuja, the nation's capital.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for sponsors, exhibitors, delegates and attendees to dialogue between government and players in the industry.

Alhaji Shehu Sani, president of the Nigerian Miners Association, revealed in Abuja on Monday, May 14, 2018, that for the first time, this year’s mining week will feature a mentorship programme, where genuine young miners would be paired with established miners for grooming.

According to Sani, “Our expectation this year is for the Nigerian Mining Week to be a one-stop shop for all miners, vendors, suppliers and all kinds of stakeholders to dialogue.

He observed that at the third annual mining week, “we expect a critical assessment of the industry, progress, challenges and alignment of the global mining industry”.

Nigeria Mining Week

The event is organised by Miners Association of Nigeria in partnership with PwC. Nigeria Mining Week is an annual meeting place for every mining stakeholder in Nigeria and aboard, It is seen as the vehicle for driving the industry forward and ensuring that the transformation of the industry happens.

Recently, Oyo state governor, Governor Abiola Ajimobi applauded the central government for its strategic intervention through the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) capable of propelling the country’s economic growth.

He said that the government’s decision to invest in the solid minerals development sector had led to an increase in the state’s IGR and collection of 13 per cent derivation on mineral resources from the Federal Government.

