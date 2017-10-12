Mid 2017 :  The numbers behind deported Nigerians from Europe are outrageous

The first half of 2017 saw about 4,281 Nigerians deported from various countries in Europe, the United States and even some African countries through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

A total number of 691,934 travellers departed through the airport while another 560,988 travellers arrived the country within the period under review.

According to the ministry of interior, in January and June 2017, 2,251 Nigerians were deported through chartered flights mainly from Libya and a trickle of European countries.

About 2,030 Nigerians were deported through regular flights, which were mainly from Europe, South Africa and a few African countries.

The composition of the deportees showed that majority of them were males.

Out of these numbers, those who were involved in criminal activities in their host countries were handed over to the Nigeria Police for further prosecution, some who involved in drug-related matters were handed over to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the airport while others were returned to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP).