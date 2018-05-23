Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran invested $400,000 in this avocado-only restaurant

news

Avocados are all the rage. So much so that there's now an avocado-only restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. It looks as if healthy just got a little fancier. Following is a transcript of the video.

Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank" have invested $400,000 in an avocado-only restaurant.

Avocaderia is located in Brooklyn, New York.

The opening of the restaurant quickly went viral.

It goes through hundreds of organic avocados from Mexico each day.

Alessandro: So we decided to open Avocaderia because we realized that it was really hard to find healthy food that was actually not boring that was actually very tasty. And avocados are the perfect ingredient for that type of food because avocados are very healthy they have a lot of nutrients and it is also a nutrient booster when added to other ingredients. But at the same time, it is a fatty fruit and that makes it very tasty, very satisfying to eat. Avocados are also extremely versatile, so they go very well with a lot of different ingredients and as well as you know working well in toast, in bowls, in smoothies and desserts as well. so we can be very creative and come up with a lot of different recipes.

Francesco: I think that's really the beauty of our menu. You can get savory, you can get sweets, you can get drinks. And everything is avocado and most important everything is healthy on the menu.

Alessandro: "Shark Tank" was an incredible experience from the beginning to the end.

We were approached by one of the producers and then we went through the whole application process. We were like, maybe it is too early to do this, but then we said, no, why not? We are growing very fast and we could definitely use an investment right now. So we decided to join. Likely we were selected. It was a very long and tough application process.

So at the end from "Shark Tank" we were able to convince the sharks Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban and they invested $400,000 in exchange for 20% of the company.

The idea for us was really to try to get access to these people which of course are incredible entrepreneurs. They all built their companies and their fortune in a good way and they could also be good mentors for us. And so that's why we wanted to go there and look for this first investment to potentially keep growing the company.

So we are going to use this investment in order to further grow the presence of Avocaderia in New York, especially in Manhattan. We are currently working on opening our second location in Chelsea. We are very excited about that. And then we are going to be scouting for more locations. The plan is to open 20 locations in the next five years. Also of course in other cities.

Francesco: It's a great experience for customers because many of the products you see on the show— it's really hard to get to know the person that is behind the product. And being a restaurant you really have this like face-to-face interaction. So it's great for them to come, to see the restaurant, talk to us. We are very happy when people are happy. It has been so great for us.