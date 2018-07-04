news

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme is hosting it over 2000 budding entrepreneurs across Africa with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, who is in Nigeria on a working visit.

The interacting session will be chaired by the UBA Chairman, and Founder TEF, Tony Elumelu, and will give African entrepreneurs a platform to closely engage with President Macron, and garner ideas from his wealth of experience as one of the youngest Heads of State in recent times.

The entrepreneurs are alumni of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme.

Tony Elumelu said the collaboration between the French President and TEF is a result of President Macron’s acknowledgement that African entrepreneurs remain the key to Africa’s economic transformation, and his desire to connect with and elevate the voices of future leaders.

“We welcome President Macron of France to meet our entrepreneurs, over 2,000 of them from across Africa. Macron is a new kind of leader. He brings the discipline of the private sector and understands the social obligations of the state. He speaks to Africa as a strategic partner and most importantly, he is a champion of entrepreneurship.”

“It is a pleasure to introduce him to our Africa; the Africa of innovation, determination and opportunity. We share a somewhat similar background with the French President being a banker, who became a visionary, and is bringing a new mindset to politics and business,” Elumelu said.

The historic session will also provide a platform where participants can network and forge partnerships with French and African business leaders and policymakers who will be in attendance.

