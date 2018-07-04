Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Macron meets 2000 entrepreneurs from the Tony Elumelu Foundation

Strategy Emmanuel Macron meets 2000 entrepreneurs from the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The session will provide a platform where participants can network and forge partnerships with French and African business leaders and policymakers.

Emmanuel Macron meets 2000 entrepreneurs of the Tony Elumelu Foundation play Emmanuel Macron meets 2000 entrepreneurs of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme is hosting it over 2000 budding entrepreneurs across Africa with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, who is in Nigeria on a working visit.

The interacting session will be chaired by the UBA Chairman, and Founder TEF, Tony Elumelu, and will give African entrepreneurs a platform to closely engage with President Macron, and garner ideas from his wealth of experience as one of the youngest Heads of State in recent times.

ALSO READ: Tony Elumelu: How the stylish banker makes and spends his money

The entrepreneurs are alumni of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme.

Tony Elumelu said the collaboration between the French President and TEF is a result of President Macron’s acknowledgement that African entrepreneurs remain the key to Africa’s economic transformation, and his desire to connect with and elevate the voices of future leaders.

“We welcome President Macron of France to meet our entrepreneurs, over 2,000 of them from across Africa. Macron is a new kind of leader. He brings the discipline of the private sector and understands the social obligations of the state. He speaks to Africa as a strategic partner and most importantly, he is a champion of entrepreneurship.”

“It is a pleasure to introduce him to our Africa; the Africa of innovation, determination and opportunity. We share a somewhat similar background with the French President being a banker, who became a visionary, and is bringing a new mindset to politics and business,” Elumelu said.

ALSO READ: These five companies have announced the appointment of new directors

The historic session will also provide a platform where participants can network and forge partnerships with French and African business leaders and policymakers who will be in attendance.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:

Top 3

1 Strategy 11 grooming hacks every guy should knowbullet
2 Strategy These are the 100 best companies to work for in Africabullet
3 Strategy 15 small businesses that are making people healthier,...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A Japanese media firm has acquired Quartz in a deal worth $110 million
Strategy A Japanese media firm has acquired Quartz in a deal worth $110 million
Teens in 2018 say they're the most diverse and accepting generation in history.
Strategy Gen Zs never watch TV, are stressed about Snapchat, and are concerned that technology has ruined their mental health — here's what it's REALLY like to be a teen in 2018
Steve Case, foreground with sunglasses, is leading a "Rise of the Rest" initiative across the United States. Louisville is the first city he's brought a bus tour to twice.
Strategy One of the newest emerging startup scenes to watch is in Louisville, Kentucky — and big names are starting to take notice
BJ's Wholesale Club sells, well, everything.
Strategy Costco rival BJ's Wholesale Club just went public for the second time. Here's what it's like to shop there.