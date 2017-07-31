Lifestyle :  How long would it take before robot takes over your role and job?

The wave of automation is currently shaping activities in major economies of the world. Thus, there is an increasing anxiety about job security.

The introduction of AI to human resources management (recruitment & personnel performance evaluation), legal work and construction activities have demonstrated that many industries are becoming open to machine working in conjunction human to achieve organizational goals.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report predicts that 5 million jobs will be lost by 2020 to Artificial Intelligence, robots and nanotechnology.

Indicating that humans need would to offer better services and skill sets than those offered by automation.

A research by Oxford University’s Future of Humanity Institute revealed that robots would perform better than human in many tasks and occupation. The study also stated that all human occupations and tasks might be replaced by robots by 2141.

Routine tasks are considered more vulnerable to fall to the advancement of AI and robots. In the next decade, Artificial Intelligence (AI) would replace human activities like translating languages (by 2024), writing high-school essays (by 2026) and driving a truck (by 2027).

Other occupations at the risk of AI or robot replacements before 2050 are retail salesperson (by 2031) and writing a bestselling book (by 2049).

Customer care operations are also expected to fully automated before 2022.

Interestingly, the study noted that by 2053 man would be competing or complementing a robot as a surgeon in the theatre. A result also supported by a study by PwC on adoption of Artificial Intelligence in the health care sector.

Though there are discrepancies between continents on the pace of adoption of robotic personnel but the occurrence of over 90% workforce is possible.