Kate's Spade's father reveals his last conversation with his daughter the night before her death

Kate Spade's father, Frank Brosnahan, said he spoke to his daughter by phone the night before she was found dead in an apparent suicide.

"The last I talked with her... she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges," Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star.

Kate Spade's father says he spoke to his late daughter the night before she was found dead in her New York City apartment in what authorities believe was a suicide.

Frank Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star that he and Spade spoke by phone on Monday evening about a trip she was planning to visit colleges in California.

"Well, I don't know what happened," he told the Star. "The last I talked with her, the night before last, she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter."

On Tuesday morning, a housekeeper found Spade unconscious in her home at 850 Park Avenue.

Spade is believed to have hanged herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, according to The New York Times, which said she left behind a note.

Kate Spade's husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said in a statement on Wednesday that his wife had "suffered from depression and anxiety for many years."

"She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives," Spade said in a statement to The New York Times. "We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock."

Brosnahan told the Star that Spade would be "delighted" if she knew her death inspired a national discussion that might help people struggling with mental illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

