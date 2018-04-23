Kate Middleton has given birth to her third child — here's what the royal line of succession looks like now

news

Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, adding another member to the British Royal Family.

The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is fifth in the royal family's line of succession to the crown. The baby's grandfather, Prince Charles, is first in line behind Queen Elizabeth II, followed by the baby's father Prince William and the baby's two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, the second child of Prince Charles and younger brother to William, got bumped down a spot with the baby's arrival, and is now sixth in line for the throne.

The line of succession theoretically includes thousands of royal descendants and distant family members, but the vast majority of them have effectively no chance of ever sniffing the throne. Here are the first 17 people in line for the crown behind Queen Elizabeth: