International Day of the Girl :  15 million girls under the age of 18 are married off every year - that's one every two seconds

Today is the sixth annual International Day of the Girl.

play A 14-year-old girl holds her baby at her sister's home in a (Human Rights Watch )
Plan International, which organises the International Day for the Girl, has released a report of research conducted in Columbia, Uganda and Spain which outlines that gender inequality is still rampant in societies across the world.

play Child Marriage at a Crossroads (International Women's Initiative )

 

It highlighted the fact that access to education should not be determined by a child’s gender, yet 130 million girls globally are out of school and 15 million girls of primary school age will never even enter a classroom.

A key obstacle to girls participating in school life if child marriage, according to the report. Every year, 15 million girls under the age of 18 are married – one every two seconds.

