Ibinabo Fiberesima lends voice to World Environment Day cause

Nigerian actress and ex-beauty queen, Ibinabo Fiberesima, has launched a campaign against the use of plastic bottles as the world celebrates the World Environment Day.

As the renowned environmentalists around the world gather in India to celebrate this year’s theme, Beat Plastic Solution, Fiberesima lent her voice to the celebration by preaching against the continuous use of plastic bottles in Nigeria.

Speaking to Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa, she said, “Today, we commemorate the world environmental day 2018 with the theme Beat Plastic Solution. We, the organizers of Miss Earth Nigeria and Nigeria Environment Award, join the rest of the world to advocate the total eradication of plastic bottles.”

Fiberesima further said she has embarked on the campaign to end the use of plastic bags and bottles around Nigeria and encourage the recycling initiatives, bottles, papers, and plastics.

“We will be working with some notable environmental friendly companies and recycling firms to ensure we contribute Nigeria’s quota to the global theme; Beat the Plastic Solution from now till the end of the year,” Fiberesima said.

In India, the host nation of the 2018 celebration, U.N. Environment Executive Director, Erik Solheim, said plastic was a huge environmental and health issue. He noted individual efforts in tackling plastic pollution and taking specific measures to deal with single-use plastic.

Fiberesima, the brain behind Miss Earth Nigeria pageant, said to encourage the safety and care of the environment as well as following the global theme this year, the maiden edition of an environmental award will hold in October 2018.

“This year in October 2018, we will host an award ceremony to encourage and appreciate individuals, who have been environmentally friendly and championing environmental causes.

“The award ceremony is the Miss Earth Nigeria Environment Award and we will be honouring individuals and organisations in various field that include Sustainable banking industries, recycling/upcycling industries, best collaboration for environmental sustainability, renewable energy sector, best state government with sustainable urban renewal projects, best state government with ecological solutions as well as environmental activists that have been championing the cause,” she told Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa.