Here's why the Amazon-Best Buy TV partnership makes sense for both sides (AMZN)

Best Buy will begin selling 11 TV models made by Toshiba and its own Insignia brand that are powered by Amazon Fire TV’s operating system, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The electronics retailer will sell the smart TVs in-store and on its website, and it will debut as a vendor on Amazon.com selling only the TVs. This isn't the first time the two consumer electronics retailers have cooperated, as Best Buy has been selling Kindles and Echos for years.

However, Best Buy’s Insignia TVs being integrated with Amazon’s technology marks a new level of cooperation. Additionally, as part of the deal, Insignia will no longer make TVs that are powered by Roku’s operating system.

This partnership will enable Best Buy to sell on Amazon for the first time, though it's unlikely to add more of its offerings in the future. Amazon has a tremendous base of shoppers and is a popular destination for consumer electronics purchases, so Best Buy may find success selling these TVs there. However, Best Buy has been improving its own e-commerce performance and is unlikely to move away from its website in favor of Amazon’s marketplace, so it may only ever sell the integrated TVs on Amazon.

Meanwhile, the deal allows Amazon to sell the products via more channels, with brick-and-mortar being particularly important. The e-commerce titan will be able to make sure the TV models reach Best Buy’s consumers, and the partnership also gives shoppers a brick-and-mortar location to check out the models before making a purchase. Seeing TVs and their picture quality in person is an important part of the purchase process, according to Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly as cited by Variety, making a physical presence important for Amazon as it pushes Fire TV.

Amazon appears to value having a physical presence for its smart device business.Amazon has previously partnered with Kohl’s to open spaces dedicated to its smart home products. Combined with this new Best Buy deal, it seems that a key part of Amazon’s smart device strategy is to make its products available in-store.

This could be because smart devices can be new and unfamiliar to consumers, and brick-and-mortar locations give shoppers the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with the products, as well as access to store associates for explanations and help. And in working with Kohl’s and Best Buy, Amazon is clearly comfortable housing its presence in other retailers’ stores, though the Kohl’s locations are staffed by Amazon sales associates.