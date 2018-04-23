Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)

The future of retail is looking so bright that BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, expects the industry to top $5.5 trillion by 2020!

The future of retail is looking bright.

So bright that Business Insider Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, expects the industry to top $5.5 trillion by 2020!

While in-store and desktop purchases are certainly helping the retail industry boom, the biggest factor for this incredible growth is in your pocket.

Find out why the smartphone will be crucial for retailers in 2018 and beyond with the first part of a brand new slide deck from Business Insider Intelligence called The Future of Retail 2018.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

  • US retail is growing $200 billion year-over-year
  • In-store retail is still dwarfing e-commerce
  • But e-commerce is growing almost 4x faster than in-store
  • Mobile commerce is driving most of that growth
  • And much more

To get your copy of the first part of this FREE slide deck, simply click here.

