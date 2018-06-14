Here are the top 5 most admired African brands

news

Dangote Group has been voted as the most admired African brand by consumers ahead of telecommunications giant, MTN.

The Brand Africa 100 ranking is based on a survey among consumers 18 years and older, conducted in 23 countries across Africa.

Dangote Group and Globacom Limited, from Nigeria, have emerged among the most admired African brands, of African continent origin, by consumers in the 100 best brands in Africa in 2018.

The 100 best brands in Africa themed “Brand Africa: 100”, the sixth edition organised by the South African based Brand Leadership Movement in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) was announced on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in South Africa.

“The Brand Africa 100” was established in 2010, in recognition of the growth of African brands, which were beginning to challenge global brands in Africa or lead global brands in new categories such as telecommunications. The aim of Brand Africa is to identify, acknowledge and promote African and global brands that are catalysts for Africa’s growth, reputation and value.

Anthony Chiejina, Chief Corporate Communication Officer of the Dangote Group, said the management was not surprised at the ranking because the company has continuously deepened and delivered on its core values. The focus of the company, according to him, is to be a world-class enterprise that is passionate about the quality of life of the people and giving high returns to stakeholders.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa and Brand Leadership said: “African brands have an important role in helping to build the African brand."

“These rankings are an important metric of the progress Africa is making in creating homegrown world-class brands that are changing the narrative on African completeness, image and reputation and contributing to its socio-economic transformation.”

The top 5 most admired African brands

1. Nigeria’s Dangote.

2. Nigeria's Globacom.

3. South Africa’s MTN.

4. South Africa's Shoprite.

5. Kenya’s Tusker.