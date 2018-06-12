Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat

news

Four African cities have been ranked among the most expensive cities to eat in the world.

The Union Bank of Switzerland, UBS, drawn up the prices ranking of the cities where to eat, rent a house, take public transport and others in the world.

In its Prices and Earnings 2018 report, UBS listed Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cairo and Lagos as the most expensive cities to eat in Africa.

For food, UBS said its methodology consists of staples such as bread, milk and chicken.

The final price calculations, according to UBS, are based on the cost of a basket of all goods and services and the reference basket prices are shown relative to the reference city, New York City.

Here is the ranking of the most expensive African cities to eat in 2018.

1. Johannesburg $259.8

2. Nairobi $229.1

3. Cairo $176.7

4. Lagos $156