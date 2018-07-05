Here are the details of Stears’ first ever fintech Summit in Lagos

news

As Nigeria continues to emerge as a technology hub and the potential threats of financial technology in the Nigerian space, Stears will be hosting its inaugural Summit themed ‘Banking on FinTech: The Future of Money, Markets and Marketplace’ on Tuesday, July 24th at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

According to the organiser, the summit will bring together investors and investment professionals in the FinTech ecosystem to discuss the digital revolution which has seen Fintech firms account for $55 million (30%) of total capital invested in new African companies.

Speakers for the event

The CEO of 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, Neku Atawodi of the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology and Bismarck Rewane of the Financial Derivatives Company will be among prominent speakers at the event.

In addition to panel discussions, the Summit will feature a Company Showcase with prominent FinTech companies like FINT, Piggybank.ng, FarmCrowdy and Flutterwave presenting to the audience and showcasing their impact on the expanding financial services industry in Nigeria.

Stears Business is an intelligence company aiming to define a new standard for access to quality analysis and data in Africa.

To register for the Summit, follow the link

