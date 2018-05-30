news

Business mogul, experts, leading entrepreneurs and policy makers will discuss on how Nigeria can diversify away from oil dependency, deliver long-term inclusive growth and realise its ambition to become Africa’s economic powerhouse.

The summit, in its third edition, with the theme, "Dispelling uncertainty and building resilience."

FT Nigeria summit 2018 will showcase the policy and diversification agenda of Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari.

The Financial Times will host the 2018 FT Nigeria Summit in Lagos, tomorrow, May 31, 2018, led by its Africa editor, David Pilling.

The event will take place at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The summit, in its third edition, with the theme, “Dispelling uncertainty and building resilience,” is aimed at exploring Nigeria’s huge investment potential” in a “recovering but vulnerable economy.”

“The FT Nigeria Summit will shine a light on the country’s complex economic and investment climate - bringing together senior policy makers, major international investors and corporations, and multilateral organisations to put forward concrete recommendations and realistic solutions aimed at facilitating investment and overcoming the challenges the country faces,” Financial Times said on its website.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa as a strategic media partner looks at 7 essential things you should look forward to at the summit:

1. The FT Nigeria Summit will bring together senior policy-makers, major international investors/corporations, & multilateral organisations to put forward concrete recommendations and realistic solutions.

2. The summit will showcase the policy and diversification agenda of Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, the priorities and progress towards inclusive growth in industrialisation and domestic production.

3. On the government front, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria vice president, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, Nigeria's budget minister, Audu Ogbeh, Agric minister will be reeling out figures and defending government policies as well as showcasing the potential of the country to foreign investors as well as the international community.

The governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, will be taking on the monetary angle as well as the authority's policy on Nigerian naira and the lending rates. Oscar N. Onyema, CEO of Nigerian Stock Exchange will be defending the money market and its attention to the 2019 general elections.

4. On the private sector side, Adewale Tinubu, CEO of Oando Plc. will be discussing how far and how fast investor confidence can be restored in the oil and gas sector. Others include Tonye Cole of Sahara group, financial institutions and others.

5. Keynote speakers include Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's vice president and Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state. Others are Ibe Kachikwu, Senator Udoma Udoma and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

6. The summit is scheduled to begin at 8 am and would encompass over 7 keynote interviews, speeches and panel sessions over the course of the day.

In 2017, Prof Yemi Osinbajo also delivered the keynote address at the Africa Summit, with the theme “What Makes Africa Work, ”which took place in London.

The second edition attracted global leaders, economic experts, investors and intellectuals from Africa and around the world.