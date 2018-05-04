Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

GTB's Segun Agbaje, others shortlisted for African Banker awards 2018

  • Published:

Segun Agbaje, MD GTBank

The Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank, Segun Agbaje has been nominated for the African Banker of the year award.

GTB's Agbaje was nominated alongside Mohamed El Kettani of Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco, James Mwangi of Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya and Joshua Oigara of KCB, Kenya.

The Awards, hosted by African Banker magazine, will be held during the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) at the end of May in Busan, South Korea.

Omar Ben Yedder, the Group Publisher and Managing Director of IC Publications Group and Chair of the Awards Committee, said that he was once again impressed by the quality and breadth of entries this year.

We saw McKinsey earlier in the year releasing a very positive report analysing the banking landscape in Africa. The entries reaffirm their findings when they say Africa’s banking market is amongst the most exciting in the world. The categories that caught my eye were innovation in banking – and this year’s entries reflect the transformative role of fintech and also blockchain technology – as well as deal of the year, which is every year a very competitive category.  Equity markets were a little slower in 2017, but we saw some interesting deals on the debt side and also transformative infrastructure financing structures. The quality of the entries, and sophistication of the solutions being presented reflect a buoyant sector in continuous evolution.”

The other shortlisted entries are:

African Bank of the Year:

  • Attijariwafa Bank, Morocco

  • Equity Group Holdings, Kenya

  • Guaranty Trust Bank, Nigeria

  • The Mauritius Commercial Bank, Mauritius

  • Standard Chartered

Best Retail Bank in Africa:

  • Barclays, Zambia

  • Ecobank

  • KCB, Kenya

  • Millennium BIM, Mozambique

  • SBM Holdings, Mauritius

Investment Bank of the Year:

  • Barclays Africa Group

  • Exotix

  • FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Nigeria

  • Standard Bank

  • Standard Chartered

Award for Financial Inclusion:

  • Fourth Generation Capital Limited, Kenya

  • Groupe Crédit Agricole du Maroc, Morocco

  • Baobab Group, France

  • Equity Group, Kenya

  • JUMO World, South Africa

Award for Innovation in Banking:

  • Agricultural Finance Corporation, Kenya

  • Ubuntu Coin

  • Banque Nationale pour le Développement Economique, Senegal

  • Ecobank

  • SBM Holdings, Mauritius

Socially Responsible Bank of the Year:

  • Barclays Bank, Zambia

  • BMCE Bank of Africa, Morocco

  • Equity Group, Kenya

  • First Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria

  • KCB Group, Kenya

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, Kenya

  • Deal of the Year – Equity:

  • ADES IPO - EFG Hermes, Egypt

  • First Rand Acquisition of Aldermore PLC - Rand Merchant Bank, South Africa

  • GAPCO sale to Total - Standard Chartered, South Africa

  • Long4Life IPO - Standard Bank, South Africa

  • Steinhoff Africa Retail Listing - Rand Merchant Bank, South Africa

  • Vodacom Tanzania IPO - National Bank of Commerce and Absa CIB, Tanzania

Deal of the Year – Debt: 

  • $300m Diaspora Bond - Standard Bank/FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Nigeria

  • $540 First Rand Asia Focused syndication - Standard Chartered, UK

  • Cape Town Green Bond – RMB, South Africa

  • Dufil Prima Foods - Standard Bank, South Africa

  • Nokeng Fluorspar – Fieldstone, South Africa

  • Viathan – Renaissance Capital, Nigeria

Infrastructure Deal of the Year:

  • Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund – Chapel Hill Denham, Nigeria

  • Nacala Railway and Port Corridor – Standard Bank SA / RMB, South Africa

  • FIRST – Rand Merchant Bank, South Africa

  • AEE Power Project – RMB, Namibia

African Banker awards 2018 are held under the high patronage of the African Development Bank and, are sponsored by The African Guarantee Fund, Banco Nacional de Investimento (BNI), Groupe Crédit Agricole du Maroc and the Bank of Industry.

The finalists, selected by an expert judging panel of bankers and business leaders will be announced at the African Banker Awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2018.

In 2017, the acting CEO and Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Waheed A. Olagunju, was honoured as the ‘African Banker Icon’ while GTB was named Africa Bank of the year.

Go to Pulse.ng

