GE to make Nigeria's narrow-gauge rail line system operable

The Nigerian government has signed an interim agreement with international consortium led by General Electric to proceed with the nation's narrow-gauge railway concession.

Yewande Thorpe, Head of Communications, GE Nigeria stated this in a statement released on Monday, April 30, 2018. The statement revealed that the agreement was signed on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Washington D.C., following its award of preferred bidder status by the Federal Government of Nigeria in May 2017.

“In the interim phase of the rail concession, Remedial Works will be carried out on part of the narrow-gauge rail line system to make it technically and economically operable. Additionally, a joint operation will be established between the Consortium and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) with an initial supply of 10 locomotives and 200 wagons to augment the existing rolling stock in Nigeria.”



“This program is expected to deliver an increase in the number of available locomotives, thus increasing the frequency of passenger and freight rail services. In addition, freight haulage capacity by the end of the first 12 months of the interim phase is expected to increase roughly ten-fold, from its current less than 50,000 metric tonnes per annum to about 500,000 metric tonnes per annum,” the statement reads.

Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of GE Nigeria while speaking on the agreement said “GE is committed to the sustainable development of Nigeria and as such we are delighted to have reached this crucial stage of the project to revamp and revitalize the country’s legacy rail infrastructure system. The Consortium looks forward to commencing execution of this Interim Phase with the continued support of the Federal Government and the Ministry of Transportation. As operations begin, our strong partners, such as Transnet and SinoHydro, will bring their strong operating and development skills to the forefront.”

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation said the agreement will drive the modernisation of Nigeria's railway system.

"This milestone project is an unprecedented commitment by the Federal Government of Nigeria, which, combined with the GE-led Consortium’s drive to modernising Nigeria’s rail infrastructure, will add immense value to Nigeria’s long term economic growth and productivity.”

“This will be an important catalyst for small and medium enterprises and a key provider of almost incalculable socio-economic benefits for the many Nigerian towns and villages through which the rail network passes. “he added

The Consortium

1. Initiated by General Electric, the world’s premier digital industrial company

2. SinoHydro, a leading infrastructure construction services corporation

3. Transnet, a leader in transportation and logistics infrastructure management and

4. APM Terminals, a global port, terminal and intermodal inland services provider.



Following the commencement of the Interim Phase, the Consortium will conclude negotiations with the Federal Government on the terms of the substantive phase of the concession agreement that will expand service to up to 200 locomotives and associated rolling stock.

GE's $2.7b investment on Nigeria's narrow rail system

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's minister had in November 11, 2017, said General Electric (GE) will be investing 2.7 billion dollars on infrastructure, Operation and Maintenance (O and M) of the entire narrow gauge lines concession.

He, however, said that the narrow gauge rail lines would be managed by GE and other Consortium for the period of 20 to 30 years, adding that Nigerian contractors would be engaged with the hope of creating jobs for the youth.