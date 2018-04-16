Furious shoppers who showed up to stores in droves say Target botched its rollout of its highly anticipated Hunter collection (TGT)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Furious shoppers who showed up to stores in droves say Target botched its rollout of its highly anticipated Hunter collection

Target released its limited collection of Hunter boots and clothing, but there wasn't enough to go around.

Target's new 300-piece collection with Hunter launched Saturday. play

(Target)
  • Target teamed up with the British company Hunter to launch a limited-edition collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories this weekend.
  • Furious customers have taken to social media to complain that there was such limited stock that the collection sold out instantly online and never made its way into some stores.
  • Target also had to recall one of its products.

This weekend, shoppers flocked to Target to buy items from a hotly anticipated 300-piece collection of clothing, shoes, and accessories it designed in partnership with the British company Hunter.

But upon arrival, hundreds of angry customers found that the stock had either already sold out or was never available.

"That's the nature of our designer collaboration — they are available for a limited time only and in limited quantities. We don't restock the collection," a Target spokesperson told Business Insider.

One product was even recalled. On Friday, the company issued a statement on its website informing customers that its "women's tall rainboots" would be "delayed" and unavailable in stores and online when it launched on Saturday. Target could not confirm to Business Insider why the boots were recalled.

However, it seems this message didn't make its way to all of its stores, as some customers were able to buy the boots.

(Twitter/Dina Joanna)

"Please don't come confiscate my tall boots," the customer later tweeted, realizing that the store had made a mistake in allowing her to buy them.

Other customers didn't make it that far and had the boots removed from their baskets at checkout.

(Twitter/ @hensleycn)

While Target claims this was a limited collection that sold out quickly, some customers have said that they were misinformed about the availability of inventory.

"They seriously did a lot of people dirty this morning. Tons of stuff was never available to ship and is not being sold at stores near us. It's really pretty bad," one customer commented in response to a tweet from Target.

"Sounds like quite the marketing scam if you ask me! #expectedmoregotless," another wrote on Twitter.

"Drove 35 minutes away to find that no Hunter stuff actually came in. Went to another @Target to be told the website was wrong & they also actually didn't have most of the stuff. Why not just delay the launch until everything was available for sale online and in stores?" one customer wrote on Twitter.

Many of these products now appear to be on sale at eBay.

Target confirmed to Business Insider that it will not be getting more stock of the Hunter colletion.

