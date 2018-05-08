news

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - the maker of Emzolyn with codeine and other products – says the National Foods And Drugs Administration Control, NAFDAC, sealed one of its production lines in Lagos without any reason after giving the government agency full cooperation into the illegal distribution and sales of codeine.

The pharmaceutical company made this know in a statement released on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 via its social media platforms.

The company said NAFDAC only sealed one of its production sites, which is the liquid line located in Lagos state, as the other Emzor plants are still operating as normal.

“NAFDAC have only temporarily sealed one of Emzor’s production sites, the liquid line. The rest of Emzor is still operating as normal.

“On Wednesday the 2nd of May NAFDAC inspected one of our production sites where Emzolyn with codeine was made. There were given full access and our complete cooperation, with no issues raised at the time.

“On Monday the 7th of May, NAFDAC sealed the inspected site without giving us a reason nor an explanation of what the violation of the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Code was and it will be wrong for us to speculate as to the reason why,” the company said.

Emzor said it will continue to make good quality affordable medicines for the Nigerian public and the products are still available to buy.

On Monday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, shut down product lines of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited in Lagos to allow for a full and comprehensive investigation in the distribution and illegal sales of codeine.

The other two companies are Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Limited located at Plots 3 & 8, Adewole Industrial Estate, Lubcon Avenue, Ilorin, Kwara State and Bioraj Pharmaceutical Limited located No 405 Kaima Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The codeine abuse came as a result of the BBC Africa report released on Monday, April 30, 2018. The documentary, titled ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine’, delves into the underworld of codeine distribution and sale in Nigeria as well as the effects of the drug on young women and men around the country.