EFCC sees cybercrime as the latest form of terrorism

Nigeria's anti-graft commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to tackle cybercrimes in the country.

The anti-graft agency stressed the need for more international partnership to tackle cybercrimes.

Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the commission, said on Monday, June 25, 2018, that trends in global security denote that cyber crimes are the latest form of terrorism and corruption and this is a growing concern affecting all nations in the 21st century.

Magu stated this while playing host to a delegation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI led by George Piro at the Commission’s Head Office, Abuja, the nation's capital.

Represented by the Director of Operations, Mohammed Abbah, Magu said the anti-graft agency in partnership with international agencies will leave no stone unturned in tackling menace as it posed a big threat to the global world.

He said he appreciated the FBI for its “invaluable” support to the commission and called for sustained partnership.

“Petitions evolving from cyber crimes have been on the increase on the EFCC website. These scams are being duly investigated by the Cyber Crimes Unit with a view to bringing culprits to justice”, he said.

George Piro, in his remark, said the visit to Nigeria was borne out of the outstanding performance of the EFCC.

He acknowledged the trend of cybercrime as “truly a global trend” adding that steps are being taken to address it.

