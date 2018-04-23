Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Drummers from 20 African countries celebrate Drum Festival in Nigeria

Drummers from 20 African countries converged to celebrate African Drum Festival in Nigeria

  Published:

A large number of drummers from 20 different African countries converged in Ogun state, Nigeria for the third edition of the African Drum Festival.

Image
  • Drummers thrilling crowd at the 3-day African Drum Festival.   
  • African drums on display at the African Drum Festival.   
  • Drummers at the African Drum Festival.   
  • Drummers doing what they know how to do best at the African Drum Festival.   
  • Drummers preparing for their performance.   
  • A female drummer displaying her skills.   
  • Gov Amosun trying out his drumming skills.   
  • A dwarf also participated in the African Drum Festival.   
  • A happy tourism boss, Mbanefo dancing to the rhythm from drums.   
  • Drummers displaying their skills at the African Drum Festival   
  • Drummers drumming while on the famous Olumo rock in Abeokuta.   
  • A female drummer at the African Drum Festival.   
  • Drummers at the African Drum Festival   
  • A large number of drummers from 20 different African countries converged in Ogun state, Nigeria for the third edition of the African Drum Festival.

  • The three day festival also had participation from various Nigerian states that attended with cultural troupes.

Ogun State in Nigeria recently played host to a large number of drummers from 20 different African countries as it held the third edition of the African Drum Festival.

The three day festival also had participation from various Nigerian states that attended with cultural troupes.

play A female drummer at the African Drum Festival (Twitter)

 

The African Drum Festival, an initiative of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration, first held in 2016.

Aimed at showcasing Africa’s drum culture, organisers said the festival was conceived as a new dimension to the annual African Drum Festival, specifically to bring intellectual flavor to the character and content of the project.

play Governor Ibikunle Amosun drumming to the admiration of the crowd. (Twitter)

 

The main objective, according to the organisers, is to begin to position the Drum as a tool for education, socialization, cultural and economic advancement.

