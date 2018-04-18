Department-store chain Bon-Ton is going out of business — here's the list of the 212 stores that will close

news

The Bon-Ton Stores is preparing to wind down its business after two liquidation firms — Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group — won a bankruptcy auction Tuesday.

In a bankruptcy filing on Wednesday, the company detailed the addresses of the stores that would be closing.

212 stores across the company's brands are included on the list.

The Bon-Ton Stores is on its way out.

Just two months after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the assets of the 100-year old department store chain — which owns multiple store brands including Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, Elder-Beerman, Herberger's and Younkers — were purchased by two liquidation firms on Tuesday.

In a bankruptcy court filing on Wednesday, lawyers for the company outlined which of its stores would be liquidated. There are 212 locations across Bon-Ton's brands on the list. According to the filing, all stores will close by August 31, and going-out-of-business sales are expected to begin imminently.

The company was operating 260 stores when it filed for bankruptcy. Bon-Ton did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

Here is the full list from the bankruptcy court filing: