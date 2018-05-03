Costco now sells Blue Apron — and the meal kits are 30% off (COST, APRN)

news

Costco stores will start selling discounted Blue Apron meal kits, Blue Apron said on Thursday.

The kits cost $24.99 for four servings, which is about 30% less than its subscription meal kits.

The kits sold in Costco are geared toward families and don't require as much time to prepare as some of Blue Apron's subscription meal kits.



Blue Apron said Thursday that it has started selling its meal kits at Costco stores at a discount of nearly 30% off the price of its regular subscription service.

The kits sold at Costco feed four people and cost $24.99, or about $6.25 per serving. By comparison, Blue Apron's subscription meal plans for four people start at around $8.75 per serving.

Blue Apron started selling the kits on Saturday as part of a pilot program in 17 stores in the Pacific Northwest and San Francisco Bay Area.

The company is already talking about expanding the program to other Costco stores and potentially other retailers as well.

"We have only scratched the surface," Blue Apron CEO Brad Dickerson said Thursday on a call with analysts.

The meals sold in Costco will rotate monthly, and they won't take as much time to prepare as Blue Apron's subscription meals.

"We're certainly thinking about different lifestyles, specifically for Costco," said Tim Smith, Blue Apron senior vice president and manager of consumer products. "I think on the average they will have a few less ingredients" than the subscription boxes, which are "a little bit more complex and really kind of push consumers to learn."