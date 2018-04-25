Bill Gates, Dangote battle to end Malaria in Africa

news

The billionaires have been working tirelessly to save lives of Africans, who are killed by Malaria with their foundations, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation.

Nigeria accounts for 300,000 of the 100 million deaths arising from malaria-related complications worldwide.

World billionaires and friends, Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates are two of the most prominent philanthropists striving to end the scourge of Malaria in Africa.

At some point, Nigeria accounts for 300,000 of the 100 million deaths arising from malaria-related complications worldwide.

Chief executive officer of the Foundation, Zouera Yousoufu said "Malaria accounts for 60 per cent of out-patient hospital visits and 30 per cent of hospital admissions. An estimated US$1.1billion (N480billion) is lost annually in Nigeria due to malaria-related absenteeism and treatment costs."

According to the Nigerian National Malaria Strategic Plan 2014-2020, malaria is responsible for 60 per cent of outpatient visits to health facilities, 30 per cent of childhood deaths, 25 per cent of deaths in children under one year and 11 per cent of maternal deaths.

The World Health Organisation calls for urgent action to get the global fight against malaria back on track. Find out how you can help. WHO further announced that malaria still kills a child every two minutes.

Dangote Foundation's strategy

On Monday, November 14, 2016, Dangote Foundation launched a private sector policy document that targets to address the scourge of malaria in Nigeria.

The initiative from the Dangote Foundation is aimed at a complete wipe out of the scourge of malaria in Nigeria.

The Dangote Foundation said it was championing the total eradication of Malaria, because malaria-related deaths recorded annually in the country made Nigeria.

Chief executive officer of the Foundation, Zouera Yousoufu, said the Foundation launched the document in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) of the Federal Ministry of Health.

The document highlights the priority areas for private sector support in the fight against malaria, as well as a detailed strategy for private sector engagement and steps for implementation of the campaign against the scourge, which has claimed a huge percentage of the population.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Committing at least $2 billion in grants to combat malaria, the eradication of the disease has been registered as a top priority of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

In 2013, the foundation adopted a multi-year malaria strategy, Accelerate to Zero, and has been addressing the areas to develop ground breaking approaches to reducing the burden of malaria and accelerating progress toward eradication of the disease.

The foundation's malaria strategy is based on a core set of foundational principles that support our evolving strategic choices.

The foundation also advocate for sustained and increased funding of malaria-related efforts by donor governments and endemic countries.

The foundation is also investing in the development of new tools and strategies to prevent or delay resistance because emerging resistance to insecticides and drugs is the most important biologic threat to the goal of eradicating malaria.