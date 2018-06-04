news

The first Women in Business Meeting is being organised in partnership with ESSEC Business School and the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

The meeting focuses on women’s development as business leaders and women of influence.

The leadership meeting followed the success of the Africa CEO forum “Women in Business” initiative.

Several Nigerian business leaders will attend the maiden edition of the Women in Business Annual Leadership meeting in Paris, France.

The two-day event scheduled to hold between July 2 and July 3, 2018, is organised in partnership with ESSEC Business School and the International Organisation of La Francophonie, with the aim of strengthening African women in leadership.

Some of the Nigerian women in business to attend the first meeting include; Toyin Sanni, CEO, United Capital; Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank; Adebola Okunsanya, Country Manager, Mercuria Energy; Helen Majemite, CEO, Oeetrot Concept among others.

“The Women in Business Annual Leadership Meeting will close with a session devoted to creating the first circles of influence for African women leaders. Each circle will be headed by a member of the “Women in Business” initiative board, which will also be introduced at the Meeting.”

“In Africa today, only 5% of CEOs running large companies are women. Yet, the positive impact of women executives on a company’s financial performance has been proven: African companies with the most women on their executive committees achieve 20% higher profit margins than the average for their sector of activity,” a statement released by Abdoul Maïga, ACF media consultant, reads.

Image making in leadership positions across social networks, how to grow a business internationally as the African Continental Free Trade Area comes into effect are some of the topics that will be covered at the meeting.

“Women in Business” initiative board is made up of eight African women business leaders, who embody the continent’s success and are keen to play a role in strengthening African female leadership: Snowy Khoza, Executive Chairperson, BIGEN (South Africa), Elisabeth Medou Badang, Senior VP and spokesperson, Orange MEA (Cameroon), Cathia Lawson-Hall, Head of Financial Institutions for Africa, Société Générale (France), Lucy Quist, Co-Founder, Women Network, (Ghana), Toyin Sanni, CEO, United Capital, (Nigeria), Anta Babacar Ngom, Managing Director, SEDIMA, (Senegal), Carole Kariuki, CEO, KEPSA, (Kenya) and Nadia Fettah, Managing Director, Saham Finances, (Morocco).

At the sixth Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Amy Jadesimi, the chief executive officer of Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) was named Africa’s young CEO of the year.

Africa CEO Forum is one of the world's largest gathering of the African private sector with over 1000 key figures, decision makers from finance and politics from about 60 countries in attendance.