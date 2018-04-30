Amazon upped Prime's price tag — here are a few reasons why (AMZN)

news

Amazon reported its earnings for Q1 2018 last week, revealing that it brought in $51 billion in net sales, up 43% year-over-year (YoY).

A number of segments drove this performance, with third-party seller services racking up $9.3 billion, up 39% YoY, AWS drawing $5.4 billion, jumping 49% YoY, and its physical stores, which include Whole Foods locations, bringing in $4.3 billion.

Its “Other” segment, which primarily consists of sales of advertising services, skyrocketed to $2 billion, which is up 132% YoY, more than doubling the segment’s 60% YoY growth in Q4 2017.

But Amazon’s biggest sales segment, its online stores, saw sales decelerate for the second consecutive quarter. The segment brought in $26.9 billion in sales for the quarter, marking an increase of 13% YoY. However, that's down from the 17% and 22% YoY growth seen in Q4 2017 and Q3 2017, respectively.

This slide has been masked by other segments’ stellar performances, but Amazon’s expanding e-commerce dominance may be slowing. Of course, 13% YoY growth for such a large number of sales is still good, but it's notable that Amazon’s ascension is decelerating, though it could certainly bounce back soon.

The company is increasing the price of Prime to $119 a year, up from $99, which could help it secure more revenue as its e-commerce sales growth slows. The price will switch on May 11, and will apply to renewals starting June 16, CFO Brian Olsavsky said in the company’s most recent earnings call. With a subscriber base of over 100 million consumers, this hike will add a significant amount of revenue for Amazon, supplementing its online sales if they continue to decelerate.

Amazon may be raising Prime’s price tag for a few reasons:

Olsavsky said the new price reflects Prime's increased value and compensates for operational costs. He cited Prime Video, the expansion of services like free same-day delivery, and the over 100 million products that consumers can have delivered in two-days, up from 20 million four years ago, as reasons why Prime is more valuable than ever before. He also noted that offering these services can be expensive, between shipping costs and Prime Video’s content, making the price increase necessary.

Amazon could also be raising Prime's price just because it knows consumers will stick with it. Consumers are loyal to Prime, as 95% of subscribers said they would "definitely" or "probably" renew their subscriptions in a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners survey from September 2017. With consumers committed to Prime, and accustomed to using its perks, Amazon likely believes this price jump will alienate very few subscribers, and bring in much more money for the company.

