Amazon Prime's 100 million members are just the tip of the iceberg (AMZN)

news

This story was delivered to Business Insider Intelligence "E-Commerce Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.

Amazon.com has surpassed 100 million paid Prime subscribers globally, according to Jeff Bezos’ Annual Letter to Shareholders.

The letter also detailed several milestones for the e-commerce giant’s international growth: Amazon shipped more than 5 billion items globally through Prime in 2017; brought Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg; and expanded Prime Now globally, reaching a total of 50 cities across nine countries.

Amazon has seen significant measures of success in some of its international ventures, pointing to the massive growth it will likely see in the future.

Amazon’s expansion in Singapore was an immediate hit. After it After it launched Prime Now in Singapore, Amazon saw skyrocketing orders through the two-hour delivery service, and the app topped 11,000 downloads three days after launch. Singapore’s advanced economy makes it a great base for international companies to build a presence in the growing Southeast Asian e-commerce market, which is estimated to be worth $88 billion by 2025.



The e-commerce titan has quickly become a large threat to Flipkart in India. Amazon has overtaken the India-based e-commerce company in terms of both mobile searches and share of monthly mobile e-commerce engagement . Mobile engagement is a major determinant of consumer interest in India, as mobile devices are the primary internet access tool for 77% of urban Indians and 92% of rural Indians. These gains are especially good for Amazon, as e-commerce in India is estimated to be worth $200 billion and account for 12% of the country’s total retail sales by 2026.

Amazon saw explosive growth in Mexico after its recent launch of Prime in the country. The e-commerce giant’s revenue was estimated to grow 106% year-over-year (YoY) in 2017 to $502 million, just barely inching out MercadoLibre at $490 million. Amazon also debuted a cash payments method last October, as well as a debit card that can be loaded with cash at convenience stores in March, to cater to the 80% of consumers who prefer using cash as a payment method. Success in Mexico may help Amazon expand in Latin American, a region that is estimated to garner $77 billion in online sales by 2021.

Amazon is just getting started in the international arena, and it’s likely that global subscribers will become a larger portion of its customer base. The e-commerce giant’s bread and butter has been US subscribers, but with estimates stating that nearly 50% of US households subscribe to Prime, international markets could be the key to its long-term growth.

Additionally, Amazon is already eyeing Brazil and Vietnam for its next expansions, showing its intent to embed itself in some of the world’s largest emerging e-commerce markets. Given Amazon’s success in contending with local rivals, it’ll likely be able to explode past this 100 million subscriber mark as it gains traction abroad.

To receive stories like this one directly to your inbox every morning, sign up for the E-Commerce Briefing newsletter. Click here to learn more about how you can gain risk-free access today.