Meet Alain Dos Santos, Montblanc's first ever regional MD for Africa

Strategy Meet Alain Dos Santos, Montblanc's first ever regional managing director for Africa

MEET ALAIN DOS SANTOS, MONTBLANC'S FIRST EVER REGIONAL MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR AFRICA - Dos Santos will be responsible for expanding Montblanc’s presence and operations in key markets across the continent

Meet Alain Dos Santos, Montblanc's first ever regional managing director for Africa play Meet Alain Dos Santos, Montblanc's first ever regional MD for Africa (Montblanc)
  Dos Santos takes up the role following five years as Montblanc's Managing Director for Brazil

  He said he is looking to increase Montblanc's offering and accessibility for all African customers

  Montblanc signals its ambitious growth strategy for the fast-growing region

Montblanc, the global luxury brand of writing instruments, watches, jewellery, leather goods, has announced the appointment of Alain Dos Santos as a Regional Managing Director for Africa, the first person to ever occupy this role.

Dos Santos will be responsible for expanding Montblanc’s presence and operations in key markets across the continent based in the luxury Maison’s regional office in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“The position of Regional Director is a first for Montblanc and signals its ambitious growth strategy for the fast-growing region,” the company said in a statement issued on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prior to Montblanc, Dos Santos enjoyed two decades in leadership roles within the Richemont Group, assuming Managing Director positions for Baume & Mercier in Latin America & Caribbean, and Cartier in Mexico and Portugal.

Franck Juhel, President of Montblanc, Middle East, India & Africa said: “We are delighted to welcome Dos Santos to our region, and look forward to working with him to accelerate our growth across Africa.”

“Alain brings with him exceptional expertise in emerging markets, and his success in developing long standing relationships will serve the Maison well.”

In his new role as Montblanc Regional Director for Africa Mr. Dos Santos said: “There is no doubt that Africa is one of the most dynamic and diverse continents in the world, but we know that from north to south, and west to east, Montblanc holds universal appeal as a luxury Maison offering the finest craftsmanship, heritage and relevance for our customers. We look forward to increasing Montblanc’s offering and accessibility for all our African customers.”

Dos Santos takes up the role following five years as Montblanc’s Managing Director for Brazil, during which he oversaw milestones that included the transfer of Montblanc from its historical family external distributor to fully integrated subsidiary within the Richemont Group, and the first Richemont Maison in Brazil to launch its e-commerce offering.

