African nations are anxiously waiting for the Dangote Refinery

news

Petroleum importing African nations and bulk oil distributors based in Ghana have expressed eagerness to patronise Dangote Oil Refinery.

Dangote Oil Refinery Company is projected to be the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion in 2019.

The Ghanaian government said they will rather purchase from the Dangote Refinery due to the proximity of the refinery to the country and other neighbours.

Petroleum importing African nations and bulk oil distributors based in Ghana have expressed eagerness to patronise Dangote Oil Refinery when production starts.

Hints of the eager expectation and hopes on the Dangote Refinery were revealed at the 2018 Ghanaian International Petroleum Conference (Ghipcon 2018), which held in Accra, Ghana on Monday, June 11, 2018, through a statement from Dangote Group.

According to the statement, participants at the conference as well as oil distributors and marketers from various countries were eager to know how they could key in for supplies from the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

Also READ: This is how billionaire made N360 billion in 2017

Ahead of the completion of the Nigerian Refinery, the Ghanaian government was quoted to have expressed the view that dealing with Dangote refinery for petroleum import would be a better business for African nations than depending on the international market for the supply of refined products, adding that “we will rather purchase from the Dangote Refinery due to the proximity of the refinery to Ghana and other neighbours.”

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who was represented by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, said African nations were anxiously waiting for the Dangote Refinery.

Dangote oil exhibition stand at the event

During their visit to the Dangote oil exhibition stand, the Ghanaian Vice President and Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, were amazed at the size of the project and expressed satisfaction with the pace of work being done at the refinery as explained to them by Babajide Soyode, the Technical Adviser to the President of Dangote Group on Refinery and Petrochemical Matters, who led the Dangote Refinery team to the conference.

The oil buyers said arrangements had been put in place to import petroleum products from the world’s largest single-train refinery, situated in Lekki, Lagos State and owned by the foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote.

Also READ: These are the seven richest billionaires in Africa right now

Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos

Dangote Oil Refinery Company (Dangote) is projected to be the world’s biggest single-train facility, upon completion in 2019.

It is estimated to cost $9bn, the refinery will produce Euro-V quality gasoline and diesel, as well as jet fuel and polypropylene. The project is expected to generate 9,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.

The refinery will produce an annual refining capacity of 10.4 million tonnes (Mt) of gasoline, in addition to 4.6Mt of diesel and 4Mt of jet fuel.

It will also produce 0.69Mt of polypropylene, 0.24Mt of propane, 32,000t of sulphur and 0.5Mt of carbon black feed.