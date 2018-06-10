news

Side-hustle can be your true passion, probably a chance to delve into fashion, travel or whatever it is you care about the most without quitting your day job.

These seven different side-hustles that can fetch you extra take home pay in Nigeria at the moment.

Side-hustle is a means of making some extra cash that allows you the flexibility to pursue other activities or your most interesting career path.

Chris Guillebeau, entrepreneur and author of ‘Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days,’ described it “as not just about avoiding or overcoming economic uncertainty, it's about creating something for yourself and having ownership over that, and that's a wonderful thing."

Here are seven different side-hustles that can fetch you extra take home pay in Nigeria at the moment:

1. Weekend Tutoring

Tutoring basically involves coaching young students in certain subject areas and helping them achieve better grades at school.

You could earn: N50,000 per month

Time required: weekends

2. Take on a taxi – Uber or Taxify

If you own or have access to a car and live in Lagos or Abuja you can earn some extra money joining Uber or Taxify.

You could earn: N2,000 to N4,000 per day (after work) – N40,000 per month

Time required: Weekdays part time and full time, weekends.

3. Real Estate Brokerage/Agent

You can earn commission for being an agent In Lagos or Abuja. You can make a big earning from this side-hustle.

In Lagos, for every transaction on house rent, a sale of landed properties, you earn a 10% commission fee.

You could earn: N50,000 per month

Time required: evenings and weekends

5. Content Writing

For every writer, a good side hustling is content writing. You can do weekend or night copywriter for business and organisation. The Upwork freelance site is a good place to get this.

You could earn: N30,000 per month

Time required: Nights and weekends

6. Social media/digital marketing

Digital space and its jobs are always lucrative. You can run a campaign for an organisation or join a Twitter chat/event and get extra cash away from work salary. You can run a social media post/campaign or join a discussion depending on your network. Enjoy the social media while you take extra cash for monitoring that Facebook/Twitter post or activity.

You could earn: N30,000 per month

Time required: Free time

7. Tailoring

Tailoring is one business that has been generating profit for a very long time now. And this is because, irrespective of circumstances, people will always cloth themselves. In Nigeria, the weekend is always for the ‘Owanbes’ (parties) so be rest assured of patronage.

You could earn: N50,000 per month

Time required: Nights and weekends