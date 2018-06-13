7 Nigerian billionaires who don't like show off

Here are seven Nigerian billionaires whose businesses are known and widely accepted but their personalities and lifestyles are shredded from the public.
Some Nigerian billionaires find discomfort in showing off their wealth and their activities are far away from the social media space.
Some of them do so for security reasons while others believe in modesty and personal reasons.
These are business tycoons, entrepreneurs and industrious leaders and players in various fields whose businesses are known and widely accepted but their personalities are shredded from the public unlike some of their peers.
Business Insider Sub-Saharan looks at some of these personalities and their businesses in the Nigerian environment:
Elizade Motors Nig Limited, Distributor of Toyota cars and Elizade University
Net Worth: Undisclosed but estimated to be around $2 billion
Chairman/CEO of Zinox Technologies Limited, Africa’s most integrated ICT firm.
Net worth: $1 billion
Banking, Real Estate and Communications
Jim Ovia is the founder of Zenith Bank. He is the chairman and largest individual shareholder with a stake of slightly more than 9% stake. He also owns prime real estate across Nigeria, and mobile telecom operator Visafone, which has 3 million subscribers.
Net worth: $1 billion
Chairman MTN Nigeria, Diamond Bank
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Founder, Honeywell Group, Chairman FBN Holdings, Airtel Nigeria and Fan Milk of Nigeria
Net worth: $650 million
Chairman of Ibeto Group (with interests in automobile parts, cement production, energy, petrochemical and the real estate industry). He is also the owner of Ibeto Hotels
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Co-Founder & Chairman, Seplat Petroleum, CEO, Shebah E&P Company Limited
Net worth: $1.5 billion