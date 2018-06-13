Pulse.ng logo
7 Nigerian billionaires who don't like show off

Here are seven Nigerian billionaires whose businesses are known and widely accepted but their personalities and lifestyles are shredded from the public.

Some Nigerian billionaires find discomfort in showing off their wealth and their activities are far away from the social media space.

Some of them do so for security reasons while others believe in modesty and personal reasons.

These are business tycoons, entrepreneurs and industrious leaders and players in various fields whose businesses are known and widely accepted but their personalities are shredded from the public unlike some of their peers.

Business Insider Sub-Saharan looks at some of these personalities and their businesses in the Nigerian environment:

1. Michael Ade Ojo

Elizade Motors Nig Limited, Distributor of Toyota cars and Elizade University

Net Worth: Undisclosed but estimated to be around $2 billion

2. Leo Stan Ekeh

Chairman/CEO of Zinox Technologies Limited, Africa’s most integrated ICT firm.

Net worth: $1 billion

3. Jim Ovia

Banking, Real Estate and Communications

Jim Ovia is the founder of Zenith Bank. He is the chairman and largest individual shareholder with a stake of slightly more than 9% stake. He also owns prime real estate across Nigeria, and mobile telecom operator Visafone, which has 3 million subscribers.

Net worth: $1 billion

4. Pascal Dozie

Chairman MTN Nigeria, Diamond Bank

Net worth: $1.1 billion

5. Oba Otudeko

Founder, Honeywell Group, Chairman FBN Holdings, Airtel Nigeria and Fan Milk of Nigeria

Net worth: $650 million

6. Cletus Ibeto

Chairman of Ibeto Group (with interests in automobile parts, cement production, energy, petrochemical and the real estate industry). He is also the owner of Ibeto Hotels

Net worth: $1.5 billion

7. ABC Orjiakor

Co-Founder & Chairman, Seplat Petroleum, CEO, Shebah E&P Company Limited

Net worth: $1.5 billion

