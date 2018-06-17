Pulse.ng logo
5 simple things you can get your dad on Father's Day

If you're looking for some more guidance on how to celebrate your dad on Father’s day, here are simple things you can buy or do.

  • For most fathers, the thought behind the gift makes it a wonderful day and celebration.

For the care and love shown to his family, a father deserves to be cared for and pampered for.

For most fathers, the thought behind the gift makes it a wonderful day and celebration.

Whether your dad really is the funniest guy you know or his jokes are simply a hall of fame worthy, he will surely appreciate some of the simple gifts or gestures to celebrate Father’s Day.

From the richest dad to the not so rich dad, the little thing counts, hence, if you're looking for some more guidance on how to celebrate your dad on Father’s day, here are simple things you can buy or do:

Footwear

play A footwear your dad will appreciate (Kaaum)

 

Bring out the smile on your dad’s face and do him a favour by picking up what will undoubtedly become his pair of shoes. From footwears to regular shoes or leather slippers, get him a comfortable, breathable, lightweight, and travel-friendly pair which will go anywhere he goes.

A mug with emotional words inscribed on it

play He will keep this mug by his table always (karachigifts)

 

Watch out for what he likes most - words or pictures - and indulge your old man by getting him a mug with an inscription on it. Get the point across to him in a lighthearted way with the inscription - world’s best dad, my dad rocks - and be sure he'll love seeing this mug in his cabinet and thinking of you for years to come.

ALSO READ: 5 wonderful ways to celebrate your mum on Mother’s Day

A dinner date at his choice restaurant

play A nice dinner date at his restaurant of choice won't be a bad idea. (Cactus Restaurant)

 

If your dad has favourite restaurant or sports bar, this will be the best time to take him there and enjoy few hours of the day together. Engage him in light-hearted discussions, how you appreciate him and some of the things you love about him.

Buy him a shaving and barbing kit

play A perfect shaving and barbing kit for your dad. (luxo.co.za)

 

Setting your dad up with nice tools for a quick but indulgent routine is a great gift. You can get him a shaving and barbing kit and you can be sure this will be a thoughtful and practical gift you can feel good giving.

Get him a greeting card

play A greeting card won't be bad for your dad.. (rubywrenddesigns)

 

No matter what gift you decide to give dad, he's probably going to be most thankful for the thought you put into a day that's just about celebrating him. If you want to make his day (and give him something he can hold onto if he wants), a fun card is a great addition.

