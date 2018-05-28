4 good reasons you should run for 30 minutes every day

news

Running has been researched to be a form of exercise that improves aerobic fitness while improving cardiovascular health. It also helps burn calories and build strength.

Though running might be consuming at the start, it can be enjoyed when the body and mind respond positively after acclimatising. This is obviously aside from the psychological benefits runners can get from their sport.

Here are four reasons you should run for at least 30 minutes everyday.

1. Running helps young people sleep better

Running, according to a research, helps young people sleep better at night. In a study by Journal of Adolescent Health, young people who run for at least 30 minutes a day, were found to sleep better. These people also show signs of improved psychological functioning, and focus better during the day.

2. Running prevents sudden death

In a research by the Journal of the American Heart Association, individuals who ran at least 30 minutes a day were significantly less likely to die from any cause than people who got none. The study shows that total physical activity that include running for 30 minutes provides important health benefits. Getting at least 30 minutes or more of aerobic exercise makes people significantly less likely to die from any cause, according to some research.

3. Running uplifts your mood

Believe it or not, running, according to a research can help those in depression. According to a study in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine, a 30 minutes run on a treadmill or on the streets, is enough to lift the mood of someone suffering from major depressive disorder. The study further reveals that running, just like other forms of exercise can improve mood.

4. Running helps your brain manage stress

A study by the US clinical psychiatry revealed that running is one form of exercise that helps the brain manage stress. The study revealed that running helps release endorphins, also known as the feel-good chemicals in the brain. Endorphins and endocannabinoids, known for relieving pain and promoting positive feelings (among other things), are chemicals naturally produced in the brain during running or any other form of exercise. Another study shows that running can help reduce the ill-effects of stress internally.