18 tips and tricks for saving money at Target (TGT)

Using Target's app, manufacturer's coupons, and weekly ads are just a few ways that you can save while shopping there. Learn how else you can save money shopping at Target.
Target shoppers often end up buying more than they plan. The so-called "Target Effect" sometimes has customers walking into the store for just a single item, then leaving with dozens more. Thankfully, Target makes saving money as easy as it makes spending it.
Through Target's website, shoppers can find coupons and clearance deals that can be used online or in stores, including coupons found through the Target app or manufacturers. Knowing when to shop is equally as important as checking for coupons — Target marks down different departments on different days, and has its best sales after certain holidays.
Here are some other tips for saving money at Target:
According to Popsugar, the schedule is:
Monday: Electronics, accessories, kids' clothing, books, baby, and stationery.
Tuesday: Domestics, women's clothing, pets, and food.
Wednesday: Men's clothing, health and beauty, lawn and garden.
Thursday: Housewares, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor, and luggage.
Friday: Auto, cosmetics, hardware, and jewelry.
Make sure you check online to see if anything you recently purchased goes on sale.
Source: CBS News
If you see a competitor's ad for a lower price, bring it on your next Target trip and you'll be sure to get the best price.
Source: NerdWallet
Make sure to check the ends of the aisles to see what's on sale.
Source: CBS News
On the website, you can search for deals in specific departments or view the best deals that day.
Source: Target
The percentage off will be written in the right-hand corner of the price tag.
Source: CBS News
If a price ends in .08 or .06, it will likely be marked down again, but if it ends in .04, that's probably the final sale price.
Source: Buzzfeed
Usually, products are marked down by 50% the day after the holiday. They can be up to 90% off if you wait more than a week.
Source: CBS News
You can usually find the best sale items if you go earlier in the week, right after they go on sale.
Source: CBS News
A rain check entitles you to that sale price for 30 to 45 days, depending on the store location.
Source: Money Pantry
There's a new weekly ad each week, offering deals and discounts on specific products.
Source: Target
You can print as many coupons as you'd like off the website before shopping.
Source: Target
Target now automatically prints coupons for additional items at the bottom of receipts.
Source: Money Pantry
The policy is one Target coupon, one Cartwheel coupon, and one manufacturer's coupon per item.
Source: Money Pantry
The Target app, specifically the Cartwheel offers, allows you to select coupons offering 5-50% off on products. Select the coupons you'd like to use, and the app will create a personalized barcode that can be scanned at checkout. All of the coupons you selected will be applied.
Source: Money Pantry
Some of the private-label brands include Up & Up, Archer Farms, and Market Pantry products.
Source: Popsugar
5 cents may not seem like much, but it can add up fast.
Source: Money Pantry
You can sometimes find brand-new Target gear at discounted prices.
Source: Buzzfeed