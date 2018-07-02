Pulse.ng logo
Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomed LeBron James to Los Angeles in the most Zlatan way possible

  • LeBron James ended his free agency quickly, joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Zlatan Ibrahimović welcomed LeBron to L.A. in a very Zlatan way.
  • This welcome is still a distant second to the welcome Zlatan gave himself when he joined the L.A. Galaxy.


LeBron James is joining the Los Angeles Lakers, agreeing to a 4-year, $154 million contract as a free agent.

Many in the Los Angeles sports community were quick to cheer the move and welcome the newest Lakers legend. But it was soccer legend and recent L.A. Galaxy addition Zlatan Ibrahimović who had the best reaction of them all.

Zlatan welcomed LeBron in the most Zlatan way possible.

Well, played Zlatan.

Of course, this welcome is still a distant second to the welcome Zlatan gave himself when he joined the Galaxy. He took out a full page ad in the L.A. Times that read, "Dear Los Angeles, you're welcome."

