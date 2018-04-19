Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the best way to improve American soccer would be for him to have more kids

Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic said the best way to improve American soccer would be for him to have more kids

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Unfortunately, Ibrahimovic is married with a family already, and so he can't have any future American superstars.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Soccer legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic said in an interview that one way he could have helped the U.S. succeed in his sport would have been for him to have some American kids who would grow up to be stars.
  • Unfortunately, he has a wife and kids already, so that cannot happen.


Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already made plenty of waves on and off the field since his arrival in the United States to play for the L.A. Galaxy.

So it was only natural, given that the U.S. is set to miss the World Cup, that sports host Dan Patrick wanted to see what ideas Ibrahimovic might have for improving U.S. Soccer. And his thoughts were, well, interesting.

"I have a wife, I got my two kids. If I would be single I would spread some investments here in the U.S. and you would have future legends in the soccer. But sorry I'm already occupied by my wife and my two kids," Ibrahimovic told Patrick.

Since the American soccer community can not rely on Zlatan's "investments" to improve the program, it looks like fans will have to hope MLS starts getting more proactive about playing young players.

You can find audio of Ibrahimovic's comments below.

Top 3

1 Sports Watch world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua lift 40kg...bullet
2 Sports LeBron James appeared to be caught off guard with a question...bullet
3 Sports MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor hit a home run during game in...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

donovan mitchell
Sports 21-year-old Jazz rookie was forced into a role change before his career even started, and it looks like a franchise-changing decision
Two goal star: Real Sociedad midfielder Juanmi jumps to celebrate
Football Juanmi double blows hole in Atletico title hopes
Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen
Sports The Cleveland Browns are considering a bold strategy — taking 2 quarterbacks in the NFL Draft
Chris Borland San Francisco 49ers
Sports NFL player who retired at age 24 over head-injury concerns says it's easy to cheat the concussion protocol