Your children will fall in love with the official mascot for 2018 World Cup

Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.
Zabivaka is the name of the official mascot for the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in Russia between June 14, 2018, to July 15, 2018.
This mascot will be gracing your screens for the global footballing event which will run for a total of 32 days.
Interestingly, Zabivaka accompanied the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on the Tour to Nigeria in March 2018.
Zabivaka has a dog-like book but it’s important to note that the official mascot is a human-shaped wolf with brown and white fur.
Zabivaka is a Russian phrase that means “the one who scores” or can be loosely translated as a striker or goal scorer.
Zabivaka was designed by Ekaterina Bocharova, a design student from Russia.
Zabivaka was named the official mascot of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after it emerged tops in a month-long voting process. Zabivaka won with 53% of votes, while the tiger mascot got 27% and the cat mascot got 20% of the total votes.
Zabivaka is always seen wearing orange sports glasses along with a pair of red shorts and a white T-shirt with blue sleeves which are the official colours of the Russian flag.