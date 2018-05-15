Who makes 23-man Super Eagles squad after provisional list?

news

After Gernot Rohr, announced a 30-man provisional squad for Super Eagles, the question on the lips of many is who makes the final 23-man squad to play at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After the release of the provisional list with names of 30 Nigerian players scattered across the globe, the rush to make the final 23-man squad has just begun.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation website, all players that made the 30-man provisional list have been asked to report at the Le Meridien Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo on Monday, May 21, 2018.

This is in preparation for the Super Eagles friendly match against DR Congo scheduled for May 25, 2018.

The squad will further train together under the watchful eyes of Rohr before traveling to London for a friendly match with England on June 2, 2018.

Speculation over which players makes the final 23-man squad is already rife amongst those eager to see their favourite players turn out for the Super Eagles.

The FIFA deadline is June 4

According to FIFA, a deadline of June 4, 2018, has been fixed for all national team coaches to finalise and announce the 23-man squad representing each country at the tournament.

Although many countries are choosing to announce their teams in advance, it is at the discretion of each national team coach as to whether they wish to reveal their plans before those dates or on June 4, 2018.

Hence, before the last friendly match against Czech in Austria on June 6, 2018, Rohr will announce the final 23-man squad.

Here are the names of the 30-man provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Dele Ajiboye

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, Stephen Eze

Midfielders

Mikel Obi, Ogenyi Onazi, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Uche Agbo, Oghenekaro Etebo, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu

Forwards

Odion Ighalo, Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Junior Lokosa, Simeon Nwankwo