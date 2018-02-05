news

English Premiership side, West Ham United has sacked its recruitment director Tony Henry for making derogatory remarks about players of African descent.

Henry was initially suspended from his position by West Ham United pending the outcome of an investigation by the English football’s governing body. However, the club has decided to sack him as the director of recruitment.

The Spokesperson of the club told the UK Daily Mail that the decision was taken to correct the wrong notion created by Henry's remark.

“West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press.”

“Our action follows a full and thorough investigation.”

Tony Henry was alleged to have sent an email to two football and player scouting agents not to recommend African players to the club. This position was confirmed by Henry during an interview with a UK press.

When Henry was asked about him instructing agents not to recommend African players, he said: "Yeah. Because we had three and we felt we didn’t particularly want any more African players... It’s nothing racist at all. It’s just sometimes they can have a bad attitude.

"We had problems with Sakho, with Diafra Sakho. We find that when they are not in the team they cause mayhem. It’s nothing against the African race at all."

This position was stated to have contradicts the club’s policy on player recruitment which is not discriminatory.

“The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.

“West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination,” the spokesperson said.