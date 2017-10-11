Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Video :  Lionel Messi's hat-trick sends Argentina to Russia 2018

Moment of magic from the five times Ballon d’Or winner inspired Argentina to rally from a goal down to beat Ecuador 1-3 and booked a place in Russia 2018.

Lionel Messi bagged hat-trick as Argentina defeated Ecuador 1-3 to book a place in Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals on Tuesday

Romario Ibarra’s under one minute goal gave Argentina an early scare, but Lionel Messi got the equaliser for the two times champions of the world in the 11th minute.

Messi doubled the lead in the 18th minute, before he completed his hat-trick with a fabulous strike- he took on two players and run with the ball before he sent a long one behind the reach of the Ecuadorian goalie.

Lionel Messi would get another chance to prove himself at the world and he has delivered for Argentina when it mattered most with a thrilling display.

Meanwhile, Brazil defeated Chile 2-0 to deny them a place in Russia.

