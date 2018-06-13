Here are the TV stations that will show the World Cup matches in Nigeria

The FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, June 14, 2018, with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening match.
The FIFA World Cup kicks off Thursday, June 14, 2018, with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opening match at the 80,000 capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow amid huge enthusiasm among millions of soccer fans across the world.
The match will kick off at 4 pm Nigerian time.
Here are the stations that will show the matches in Nigeria
AIT will show some selected World Cup matches
Brilla FM and 9ja info will also run LIVE commentary.