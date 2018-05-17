Toronto Raptors awkwardly congratulated Dwane Casey for being a coach-of-the-year finalist 5 days after they fired him

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named as one of three finalists for NBA Coach of the Year. The announcement came five days after the Raptors fired Casey.

(Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Former Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named as one of three finalists for NBA Coach of the Year, joining Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics.

The announcement comes just five days after Casey was fired by the Raptors following their second-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Playoffs. The move led to a lot of backlash for dismissing a coach who seemingly overachieved with a team that ended up with the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and who had led the Raptors to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.

But the announcement was made even more awkward when the Raptors' social media team congratulated Casey on the distinction.

(Twitter/Raptors)

The responses were as expected.

