Top European football clubs wish their Muslim fans a blissful Ramadan

The clubs who have sent out Ramadan wishes include Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Celtic FC.

Top football clubs in Europe have joined millions of people in wishing Muslims a blissful Ramadan.

The clubs who have sent out Ramadan wishes include Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Celtic FC.

Juventus

#Ramadan Mubarak to all our Muslim supporters around the world! We wish you a blessed & peaceful month. #ForzaJuve #RamadanKareem

Man Utd

#Ramadan Kareem from everyone at #MUFC to all those preparing to fast during the holy month.

Chelsea FC

#RamadanMubarak to all those preparing to fast during the holy month, from everyone at Chelsea.

Leicester City

Happy #Ramadan to all #lcfc supporters celebrating worldwide!

Celtic FC

#Ramadan Mubarak to Moussa Dembele, Olivier Ntcham, Kolo Toure and all our Muslim Celts. We wish you a blessed and peaceful month. #CelticFC

Southampton F.C.

Ramadan Mubarak to all SaintsFC fans observing the around the world!